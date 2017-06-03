Comic up for top SA award

Mohalenyane Phakela

Local comedian, Tshepo “Masapo” Mpiti, has been nominated for the Savanna Pan African Comic of the Year Award at the annual South African Savanna Comics Choice Awards (Savanna CCA) to be held at The Lyric Theatre, Gold Reef City, in Johannesburg, South Africa on 9 September, 2017.

He is competing with 30 other comedians from other African countries. Only other comedians registered with the awards can vote on the website www.comicschoice.com and follow the prompts to vote for their preferred candidate.

The comics’ awards were launched in 2011 to recognise comedians in South Africa. The awards will for the first time include nominations from other countries including Ghana, Namibia, Botswana and Swaziland.

In keeping with breaking down the comedy borders and advocating re-thinking of laws to allow artistic freedom, the theme for this year’s awards is “The Freedom of Funny”. This theme talks to the universal, borderless and inclusive nature of comedy.

The Sea Point-born Masapo, who is currently studying in Bloemfontein, made his debut appearance at the prestigious awards during last year’s edition when he joined other ambassadors from different African countries.

With its expansion into Africa, the style of the Savanna CCA’s this year is expected to be contemporary and premium African design work with the inclusion of all previous winners in a collage that resonates unity and the strong image of a young comic.

The Savanna CCA’s will use the 2017 campaign to celebrate the coming together of a family of comedy artists from across Africa.

The co-founder of the awards John Vlismas recently told the South African media that they initially contacted 10 countries, including Nigeria, Swaziland and Lesotho.

“Last year we invited ambassadors from other countries to present awards, to take part in the experience and to sell this idea,” said Vlismas.

The Savanna Pan African Comic of the Year Award is the 11th category designed for a comedian with one year of professional comedy experience who is resident in an African nation excluding South Africa.

They must have produced original, quality comedy which has been recognised both within their country and beyond, contributed to African comedy across the continent and raised awareness of African comedy in the global comedy landscape.

They must have been verified by two registered comedians in their home country and one registered comedian in South Africa. The candidate must also be shortlisted by a voting round among African comedians.

Masapo this week told the Weekender that he hoped to win in order to boost the industry’s recognition in the country.

“Within a short space of time I have been able to make an impact in my home country, South Africa, Swaziland and Botswana which is why I earned the nomination,” he said from his Bloemfontein base.

“The nomination on its own is a big deal as it proves other nations are starting to recognise the talent in Lesotho and that it will serve as reference whenever we hope to host a comedy festival in Lesotho.

“The show we had in Lesotho last weekend with my fellow compatriots and those from South Africa proved that comedy appreciation is growing in Lesotho and I also believe this international recognition will attract bring sponsors,” he said.