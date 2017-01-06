Column…Makhetha’s big opportunity

Moorosi Tsiane

THE month of January is upon us and it is that time of the year when there is a lot of speculation on the soccer transfer market as teams move to bolster their squads in preparation for the final assault on the league crown, improve their league position or to escape relegation.

Already, there are rumours of certain players and coaches leaving their current clubs in search of the proverbial greener pastures during this transfer window period.

Of all these, the one that really caught my attention was the talk of Lioli assistant coach Motebang Makhetha retracing his footsteps to his former club Liphakoe.

Makhetha joined Lioli as an assistant to Halemakale Mahlaha who filled in the shoes of Mosholi Mokhothu at the start of the current season. Tse Nala’s then assistant coach Thabile Secker parted ways with the team, thus making way for Makhetha.

This could be a wise move for Makhetha because it is only as a head coach that he could realise his full potential than in the current scenario where he is an assistant.

Makhetha had a promising career as a head coach during his days at the helm of

Majantja from 2006 to 2008. He also coached the then A division side Mohale’s Hoek Youngsters until 2009.

He also took Morusu FC from B division to the A division in the 2012/13 season before work commitments forced him to leave the Mohale’s Hoek outfit.

The Berea-born mentor made his come back to football at the start of the second round of the 2015/16 season as assistant coach at Liphakoe where he worked with Coach Teele Ntšonyana to help the team survive relegation.

Liphakoe started this season better than the last season recording two straight wins before playing to two consecutive draws and from there things took a different turn.

They ended the first round on 11th position in the 14-team league table with 12 points from three wins, three draws and seven loses.

Mahlaha is amongst the best coaches in our domestic League and there is no doubt that Makhetha would gain much by staying longer under his wing.

But on the other hand if an opportunity arises to be head coach, Makhetha should take it and make the best out of it.

If this rumour should turn out to be true then it will be indeed a good move for Makhetha and I would be the first to wish him best of luck in his new responsibilities.

Compliments of the New Year to the sporting fraternity let us continue to support local sport. Let us all work hard for a much improved sporting year in all aspects including the technical and in administrative.