Club Yugo hosts Ama Uber party

Nthatuoa Koeshe

LABANTWANA Ama Uber hitmakers, Semi T, Miano and Kammu will tomorrow perform at Club Yugo in Maseru in celebration of the song’s feat of selling platinum in four months.

The smash hit was released in August this year and sold gold in a few weeks and has now reached 1 million sales.

Organiser of the event, Teboho Moshoeshoe, said due to the hype created by the song since its release, they thought it would be ideal to bring celebrate its feat along with the artistes in Lesotho.

“We are celebrating the song and using the hype behind the song to make something out of it hence we decided to bring them to Lesotho,” Teboho told the Weekender.

The track has taken the dance scene in South Africa and Lesotho by storm since it dropped. It has also received rave reviews on both television and radio channels.

Among the performers at the event are Skeleton Move hit maker Zanda Zakuza, the trio Semi T, Miano and Kammu and dancer Kamo Mphela (all from South Africa). Local performers include Habzen, Konsept, Box Fresg and Reffy G.

Dancer, Kamo Mphela, is also an Amapiano artiste who went viral this year after her dance video went viral. She found herself trending on Twitter after she shared a short dance video.

Since October this year, she has become a fans’ favourite.

Teboho said revellers should expect more events of the same nature as they will be hosting more Amapiano events this December.