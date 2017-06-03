Club introduces live music sessions

Mohalenyane Phakela

4FORDY lounge in Khubetsoana will today play host to MIP’s Sthola who will perform alongside a live band as part of a concept aimed at giving different genres of entertainers the platform to showcase their work.

The initiative began yesterday with rapper Kislev hosting a listening session for his new album Collector’s Item Too.

4Fordy’s events manager, DJ Spane this week told the Weekender that the idea was to “meet the artistes halfway” in exposing their music as they often lamented the lack of platforms.

“Local artistes have a mentality that it is a difficult thing for one to have a listening session for their new music and this may be due to the fact that they are often asked to pay by other clubs when they require such platform,” Spane said.

“Others get platforms based on their popularity whereas at 4Fordy we intend to accommodate any aspiring artiste who thinks they can benefit from the platform.

“We already have live performances every Wednesday with the resident jazz band but we want to show that live performances are not just about jazz as artistes from other genres will get to perform with our band. They will practice ahead of the performance so that the band can learn the beats in order to play them live during the performance.

He said listening sessions were important as they gave artists instant feedback on their material which they hardly get on radio.

“It is also wise for them to take the criticism as form of motivation so that they can improve their skills,” he said.

The weekly sessions (every Wednesday and Thursday) will host the likes of T-Mech, OGM and Snurd among others before the end of the month.

Spane also said that they were working on introducing membership cards for the club.

“It is high time we reward our customers for their loyalty so we are working on introducing membership cards which will differ based on how often one visits the club. Being a member will include discounts on entry fees, give freebies and special treatment during our events,” he said.