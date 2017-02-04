Choral treat for Valentine’s Day

Mohalenyane Phakela

CHORAL music lovers are set to be ushered into Valentine’s Day commemorations in style when Maseru City Chorale (MCC) hosts a show at ‘Manthabiseng Convention Centre on the 12th of February.

MCC chairperson, Lebohang Lesupi said the choir’s soloists, duets and quartets would perform love songs.

“Valentine’s Day is about love and we will perform love songs,” Lesupi said.

“Love songs are best sang by soloists, duets and quartets that is why they will dominate the performance floor rather than the whole choir.

“The celebration was initially for couples only but then we have decided to accommodate single people because love can also be shared amongst relatives and friends too,” she said.

The community choir was formed 25 years ago to entertain Maseru City Council workers but it subsequently recruited members from other sectors.

There are presently 90 active members, some of them based in Maputsoe and Leribe.

The choir also boasts the distinction of never having been affected by splits in its quarter of a century of existence.

Over the years, MCC has notched up a number of accolades including the African Melody Festival award. The choir has also acquitted itself well in several South African competitions such as the Gauteng Choral Music Association, Lengaung Choral Music Association and National Choir Federation.

Meanwhile, Lesupi revealed that the choir would not be hosting its annual Easter show, adding that they instead lined up a commemorative event for the alto composer Ntate Lepheane next month.

She also said they would soon announce other events they would hold during the course of the year.