Chief Theko tears into govt

Lekhetho Ntsukunyane

THABA-BOSIU Principal Chief Khoabane Theko says the nation’s salvation depends on the recently returned opposition leaders’ ability to unite and form a new government to “rescue Lesotho” which has been on the “SADC agenda for the wrong reasons”.

Popularly known as Moren’a-Thaba, Chief Theko made the remarks in his welcome address to the trio of former premier and All Basotho Convention (ABC) leader Thomas Thabane, Thesele ’Maseribane of the Basotho National Party (BNP) and Keketso Rantšo of the Reformed Congress of Lesotho (RCL).

The trio held a welcome rally at the Pope John Paul II Monument in Maseru on Sunday to mark their return from exile in South Africa where they sought refuge in May 2015, citing plots to assassinate them by members of the Lesotho Defence Force (LDF). However, the LDF has consistently and strenuously denied the allegations.

In the aftermath of their exile as well as the killing of former army commander, Maaparankoe Mahao by fellow soldiers in June 2015, allegedly while resisting arrest on suspicion he was behind an alleged mutiny plot involving several LDF members, the government requested Southern African Development Community (SADC) to help probe the tragedy.

This resulted in SADC setting up a Commission of Inquiry led by Botswana judge, Justice Mpaphi Phumaphi which subsequently made several recommendations aimed at finding lasting harmony in the Kingdom.

Among the recommendations was the removal of then army commander Lieutenant-General Tlali Kamoli to restore Basotho’s trust in the LDF, criminal investigations into the death of Lt-Gen Mahao leading to prosecution, constitutional reforms, as well the return of the exiled leaders to participate in the reform process.

The leaders finally arrived back on Sunday amid pomp and fanfare, with Chief Theko urging them to work together to rescue the country which he said had turned into a “laughing stock of the (SADC) region due to incessant instabilities in the hands of wrong people in the sitting government”.

“We appeal to you to be loyal to each other,” Chief Theko said of the opposition leaders, adding, “I wonder if your MPs will remain loyal to you despite some bribes they will be enticed with by some people in authority to sabotage you as their leaders in parliament”.

“We are tired of sellouts. This country is not developing because some people are sellouts.

“Through you (opposition leaders), this country should thrive and cease being on the agenda of SADC for wrong reasons. We should stop being a laughing stock of the region. This nation needs clean politics and a dedicated public service once you become government. This nation’s salvation lies with your parties. Unite to oust this government….”

Chief Theko said, as chiefs, they had done their duty by protecting the leaders’ families and properties while they were in exile, adding, “Today they are back and they find their belongings still in order”.

He also expressed disappointment that despite their representations to SADC during recent meetings with the South African deputy president and SADC facilitator, Cyril Ramaphosa, the trio had not been afforded SADC security for “at least a month or two from their return date”.

Mr Ramaphosa however, told the media on Sunday that the Lesotho government had undertaken to provide the three leaders with police security upon their return.

For his part, Dr Thabane said they had resolved to return because this was their country too and they were counting on their party supporters in the event their security was threatened in any way.

“We are not here because SADC has promised to provide us with any security, but we are here because we believe that our supporters will stand with us in case we are exposed to danger.

“This morning I did not shy away from telling (Mr) Ramaphosa that he, through SADC, failed to provide me with security. However, I don’t mind SADC security because I have you by my side,” Dr Thabane said.

The former premier also praised former Democratic Congress (DC) deputy leader and now leader of the Alliance for Democrats (AD), Monyane Moleleki for being a “true friend during hard times”.

“We met clandestinely and made an agreement which may have created problems for you with your former congress counterparts, but you should know these multiple heads here are behind you. We shall fall and rise with you because you have showed us that wherever we are you will be there with us.”

Dr Thabane was referring to the agreement the tripartite opposition signed last November with Mr Moleleki to form a new coalition government to try and oust the current seven parties’ coalition administration headed by DC leader and Prime Minister, Pakalitha Mosisili.

Under the agreement, Mr Moleleki would head the coalition for the first 18 months upon forming government and thereafter trade places with Dr Thabane who would initially be deputy prime minister.

For his part, Mr Moleleki thanked the tripartite leaders “for allowing me and my followers, including my family, to visit them in exile and accepting us as their friends”.

He reiterated their commitment to unseating the current government “soon,” adding the trio had assured him that they had come back home “to restore the peace this country deserves”.

“Therefore, when these leaders take over the government in parliament, very soon they will do so in peace.

“There won’t be any bloodshed when we take over and I am therefore appealing to relevant authorities to ensure that when we take over the government there shouldn’t be any bullet fired against us in that peaceful process,” Mr Moleleki said.

For her part, RCL leader, Ms Rantšo said they had come back to root out endemic corruption which had only benefitted those in government at the expense of the country’s economic well-being.

“As opposition leaders, we are back now to root out this corruption and I’m referring to the Bidvest issue.

“Basotho are being mercilessly murdered and our supporters are being arrested and released without being charged because authorities just want to intimidate them for being our followers.

“We are back, I’m warning you! We are going back to the parliament where things will happen. We are going back to the National Assembly to fulfill the mandate the public has given us. We are here to rescue and protect your rights from corrupt people in authority,” she said.

Opposition parties have already declared they will push to oust Dr Mosisili via a no confidence vote when Parliament re-opens on 24 February 2016. But a defiant Dr Mosisili has in turn promised to fight to the bitter end, hinting at circumventing any bid to oust him by dissolving Parliament. The spectre of a bitter contest for power when Parliament re-opens is raising fears of renewed instability in the country.