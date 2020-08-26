Car dealer Mofubetsoana resurfaces

…faces fraud charges

Mohalenyane Phakela

PROMINENT car dealer, Phoka Mofubetsoana, of Phoka Clearing and Forwarding Agency, who fled the country in April last year after duping customers of close to M1 million, has been arrested and is expected to appear before the Maseru Magistrate’s Court tomorrow.

It had been over a year since Mofubetsoana failed to deliver vehicles to clients who had paid him to order cars on their behalf from Japan. Clients who reported Mr Mofubetsoana to the police last year estimated that they had ordered vehicles costing M950 000.

And this week, deputy police spokesperson Sub-Inspector ‘Makeabetsoe Mofoka, told the Lesotho Times that Mr Mofubetsoana was arrested at his home in Teyateyaneng on Saturday.

“The said individual was arrested on Saturday after the police had received a tipoff that he was at his home in Lithabaneng (in Teyateyaneng),” Sub-Insp Mofoka said.

“He was released into the custody of his lawyer today (Monday) and is scheduled to appear in court on Friday (tomorrow). He stands accused of committing fraud.”

It is unclear when Mr Mofubetsoana returned to the country. It is also unclear whether he will be able to reimburse the clients that he is owing.

Mr Mofubetsoana fled the country fearing for his life after failing to deliver vehicles to some of his clients who had already paid for them. The clients were baying for his blood when he fled the country.

Before fleeing, he had issued a statement alleging that he had alerted the Commissioner of Police Holomo Molibeli, of his intent to close shop. In the same statement, he also assured his clients that they would get the vehicles which they had ordered from Japan or would be refunded.

However, police spokesperson, Superintendent Mpiti Mopeli then denied that Mr Mofubetsoana had reported his position to the police as alleged in his statement.

“He (Mr Mofubetsoana) never reported to the police as he said in his statement. What happened is that his dissatisfied clients came to complain and we asked him to report to us as the matter was being investigated.

“When we spoke on the phone, Mr Mofubetsoana said he was on his way to the police as the commissioner had already called him but he never showed up. Instead, he told us that he had skipped the country fearing for his life as there were threats on his life,” Supt Mopeli said.

“We are talking of an estimated M950 000 and this could be more because more people are still coming to open cases. Now that he (Mr Mofubetsoana) has fled, he could be charged with fraud and money laundering, but we are still investigating,” Supt Mopeli said at the time.