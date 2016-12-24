Builder’s City brings kids Xmas cheer

Mohalenyane Phakela

DIVERSIFIED hardware chain, Builder’s City, this week brought smiles to the faces of vulnerable children at Beautiful Gate Children’s Home after donating groceries and other basic commodities such as diapers and infant milk.

The Thetsane-based Beautiful Gate Children’s Home houses 68 orphaned, abandoned and neglected children from the newborn stage to five-years old.

Upon reaching five-years of age, the children are transferred to other orphanages by the Ministry of Social Development if they have not been reunited with their families or not adopted.

In his remarks during the handover ceremony, Builder’s City Marketing and External Affairs Manager, Hassen Noormahomed, said the gesture was in response to a request for help by the children’s home last week.

“After receiving a letter asking for help from the orphanage, we met with them to find out what they needed most hence these goodies we are donating,” he said.

“This is the first time the company has engaged in a philanthropic initiative, but I have done it many times in my individual capacity. “Giving to those who are less fortunate brings joy to my heart. Those times I spend with them made me realize how much they were suffering.”

Mr Noormahomed indicated the donation was the first of many to come, adding they intended to assist different communities in various ways.

“From the beginning of next year, we will be drawing up a strategy on how we intend to help different people. After all, we are part of society as a company,” he said.

“The plan is to donate to different children’s homes around the country at least three times a year. But that will not be all we will do as we also intend to construct boreholes in remote areas since water is a basic need. It has come to our attention that lack of access to water is very common in most parts of Lesotho.”

On behalf of Beautiful Gate Children’s Home, one of the caretakers, Lindiwe Kirstein, expressed gratitude to Builder’s City for speedily responding to their request.

“We need groceries and other basic needs every month such as those we just received from Builder’s City to take care of these children,” she said.

“We normally get donations from overseas which are sometimes delayed, so we recently started sensitising local companies about the needs we have. We are very grateful for the prompt response we got from Builder’s City and these groceries will help us a lot in making the children feel at home.”