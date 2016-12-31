BNP official’s case set for next week

Tefo Tefo

BASOTHO National Party (BNP) spokesperson Machesetsa Mofomobe will appear again before the Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday next week to face charges of inciting public violence.

Mr Mofomobe (42) first appeared before the Magistrate’s Court on 9 November 2016 where he was formally charged.

He was released on bail on his own recognisance – a legal expression meaning that he was released without paying any bail deposit.

Other bail conditions were that he should not interfere with state witnesses and to attend remands as set out by the court.

Mr Mofomobe was also ordered not to interfere with police investigations and to stand his trial to finality.

He had appeared for the second time on 22 November 2016 and was ordered to appear again on 3 January 2017 after the court was told that police investigations were still continuing.

The BNP spokesperson is charged with inciting public violence for allegedly taking Military Intelligence (MI) pictures at the Alliance of Democrats (AD) leader Monyane Moleleki’s residence in Qoatsaneng, Maseru on 28 October 2016.

The prosecution alleges the MI personnel were deployed at Mr Moleleki’s place as part of their security duty.

It is alleged that he promised to post the said photographs on a controversial Facebook wall owned by a controversial character called Makhaola Qalo.

It is also alleged that the same pictures thereafter appeared on Makhaola Qalo’s Facebook wall as Mr Mofomobe had promised.

The prosecution says Mr Mofomobe committed an offence because he did so without the army officers’ consent.

He is alternatively charged with obstructing army officers in the execution of their duties.

Mr Mofomobe was arrested by Mabote police on 4 November 2016 and was released from police custody by a High Court order that night.