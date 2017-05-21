Bantu, Metropolitan launch funeral scheme

Mikia Kalati

VODACOM Premier League champions Bantu and their sponsors Metropolitan Lesotho this week launched the Bantu Funeral scheme at the Mafeteng Golden Hotel.

Metropolitan Lesotho regional manager, Tlali Mpholo said the scheme would not only enhance the growth of Bantu as a brand but also assist the supporters during times of bereavement.

“We sat down and came up with the Bantu funeral scheme which will not only help the team financially but also assist supporters during difficult times,” Mpholo said.

“This was also inspired by the fact that the management of the club have been working hard not just to make Bantu a successful team but a big brand too.

“It’s very affordable and available to anyone from anywhere in the country.”

Mpholo called on A Matšo Matebele fans to support the initiative as the club would require a huge financial outlay to mount a successful campaign in next year’s CAF Champions League.

His sentiments were echoed by the Insurance Company’s communication and marketing manager, Tšokolo Makeke who added that the company was proud to be associated with the club that conquered the domestic league.

“This is a big milestone for the two entities.

“I would say we are two champions as this year Metropolitan is celebrating its 50th anniversary and Bantu their 90th anniversary. This is a big partnership and I believe there is still more to come out of it,” Makeke said.

He said the ceremony was also about renewing their vows as they were long term sponsors of the Mafeteng outfit.

“The ceremony was about promoting the funeral scheme and encouraging the fans to support it because it will go a long way towards the success of the club.

“We have been investing money in Bantu through the partnership but we want to make it bigger and better through this funeral scheme,” he said.

For his part, Bantu president John Leuta urged the fans to support the funeral scheme as it would help the club ahead of a potentially challenging 2017/18 season.

“We know the challenges that our supporters and their families encounter when they lose a family member,” Leuta said.

“We have had families coming to us when they could not afford to bury their loved ones and now their prayers have been answered with this funeral scheme because it costs from as little as M15.

“My plea is for the fans to support this initiative because that will also help in the growth and brand of the team.

“This is also about leaving a lasting legacy for those that will come after us in the management of the club.”

Leuta thanked Metropolitan Lesotho for their support which went a long way and continued to grow with each passing year.

“It is important that we have a proper pre-season ahead of the new season where there will be high expectations to win trophies and do well in Africa.

“Running a successful team comes with big responsibilities and it’s through the support of Metropolitan that we can be able to live up to the expectations of the supporters,” he said.

Former Minister of Trade Temeki Tšolo was among the dignitaries and expressed joy that his home team which had a “rich football history had teamed up with a company that believed in unity”.

“There is no doubt that this is a big initiative as people die in large numbers and it becomes a challenge to give them a dignified send-off,” he said.

“I hope the scheme will be promoted during matches to make it a success.

“Football should be a paying career and partnerships like these will make it easier for Bantu to achieve its objectives,” he added.