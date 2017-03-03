Bantu, Lioli face off in semis

. . . as LNIG Top8 nears climax

Mikia Kalati

THE country’s dominant teams in the last three years, Bantu and Lioli will renew their rivalry after being drawn against each other in next month’s LNIG Top 8 semi-final.

Emerging force Kick4Life will face LCS in the other semi-final.

The winners will walk away with M100 000.

However, the premier league is yet to confirm the actual dates for the two matches.

LCS were the first to book their semi-final place courtesy of a Hopolang Mohlalefi strike which gave them a 1-0 win over LDF in the first match of the double header at LCS Ground on Saturday.

They advanced on a 1-0 aggregate score after the first leg encounter ended in a goalless stalemate.

In the second match, Kick4Life walked away 2-0 victors after Bokang Mothoana and the inform Thapelo Tale scored in each half to give Leslie Notši’s side an aggregate 7-3 win over Sandawana.

On Sunday, defending champions Lioli were held to a one-all draw by Likhopo, but still advanced to the semi-final on an aggregate 4-1 scoreline.

Tse Nala will be hoping to make it a hat trick as they are the only side to have won the trophy twice since it was re-introduced and sponsored by insurance group Lesotho National Insurance Group (LNIG).

However they will have to negotiate past archrivals Bantu who booked their semi-final spot despite being a held to a 1-all by Matlama on Sunday in Mafeteng.

Tse Putsoa who lost 1-2 in the first leg, showed their determination to overturn the deficit by getting an early goal through the talented Moteloa Khemisi.

But A Matšo Matebele fought back and duly got the equaliser through Moloisane Ramasimong to advance on a 3-2 aggregate scoreline.

LNIG Top 8 semi-final fixtures:

Bantu v Lioli

Kick4Life v LCS