Bantu, Kick4Life draw first blood

Mikia Kalati

BANTU and Kick4Life boosted their chances of reaching the semi-finals of the LNIG Top 8 by winning their first leg encounters against Matlama and Sandawana respectively.

Bantu put one leg in the semifinals after recovering from a goal down to beat Matlama 2-1 in a rain-swept LNIG Top 8 quarterfinal at Setsoto Stadium on Saturday while Lioli barley broke sweat in dispatching struggling Likhopo 3-0.

Matlama settled first and duly opened the scoring through Motebang Sera.

The second half was a different affair as Bantu came back into the match, equalising through Lazola Tjokotjokwana in the 63rd minute.

Seven minutes later, Ramasimong Moloisane broke the hearts of Matlama supporters when he got on the end of a sweeping move by Litsepe Marabe to slot home what proved to be the winner for Bantu.

It was certainly a bitter pill for Matlama who squandered several opportunities to put the match to bed.

The teams will meet again in two weeks’ time at Leshoboro stadium.

Lioli also put one leg in the semi-final, courtesy of a Jerry Kamela brace and a solitary goal from Tumelo Khutlang earlier in the day.

Coach, Halemakale Mahlaha’s side will fancy their chances going into the second leg against Likhopo who are also struggling to survive in the league.

On Sunday, Thapelo Tale netted a brace in his debut for Kick4Life in a match that produced eight goals in Maputsoe.

Leslie Notši’ side at one stage enjoyed a 4-0 cushion but allowed Sandawana to claw back into the match.

However, Kick4Life prevailed 5-3, with other goals coming from Bokang ‘Lefty’ Mothoana, Morapeli Lesoetsa and Fidel Ntoya.

Mojalefa Tšoeu, Tau Masiu and Rethabile Rasethuntša scored for Sandawana.

The last of the four quarterfinals matches saw LDF and LCS play to a goalless draw at the Maputsoe DIFA Ground also on Sunday.

The two teams meet again in two weeks’ time at LCS Ground.

The winners of the tournament will walk away with M100 000 with second placed side pocketing M80 000.

The third, fourth and quarterfinalists will pocket M60 000, M50 000 and M35 000 respectively.