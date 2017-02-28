Bantu back on top 

Mikia Kalati

BANTU returned to the top of the Vodacom Premier League after Sunday’s 2-0 win over struggling Linare 2-0 in a weekend where several matches were called-off due to heavy rains.

Teboho Lilane opened the scoring for A Matšo Matebele and Lazola Tjokojokoane made sure of the victory to enable Coach James Madidilane’s side to return to the summit with 40 points from 18 games.

Bantu have played one game more than second placed Kick4Life who are two points behind.

Reigning champions Lioli are third with 35 points, having played two games less due to their involvement in the CAF Champions league over the last two weeks.

Incoming Sandawana coach Antonio Jesus Flores will have to wait a little longer to showcase his coaching skills after side’s clash with Likhopo was postponed due to the rains.

Kick4Life’s Sunday match-up with Liphakoe was also called off due to the rains.

On Saturday, the crisis at Matlama deepened with a second defeat in five matches since the appointment of legendary Seephephe Matete as coach.

They were beaten 0-2 by LCS who got their goals from debutant Daniel Twumasi who scored in each half to hand the correctional services side their ninth victory of the campaign.

The defeat left Tse Putsoa, who have only beaten Butha Buthe Warriors in the second round of the current campaign, firmly stuck in seventh position, 15 points behind pacesetters Bantu.

The win revived Masheshena’s title hopes as they now trail third placed Lioli by only four points.

In other matches on Saturday, rookies Sky Battalion boosted their chances of a top 8 with a 3-0 victory over winless Butha Buthe Warriors.

Sky are fifth with 30 points in the bag.

Meanwhile, Basia Makepe scored a late equaliser to rescue a point for LMPS against LDF also on Saturday at Ratjomose Barracks.

LMPS are sixth on the log while the army side are two rungs below on eighth position.