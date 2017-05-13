AVANI extends competition deadline

Mohalenyane Phakela

AVANI Hotels in Lesotho have extended their Khaba Joaloka ‘Mabasotho Seshoeshoe competition deadline to 26 May from 28 April 2017.

The hospitality giant launched the cultural dress design competition on 3 April this year to give local fashion designers and all Basotho women an opportunity to showcase their best Seshoeshoe designs in the race for the M10 000 cash prize which will be now be awarded on 9 June at a ceremony to be held at AVANI Maseru.

It had been previously slated for 2 June.

The competition is aimed at celebrating Her Majesty ‘Masenate Mohato Seeiso’s 41st birthday in style, with the proceeds to be forwarded to Her Majesty’s children’s initiative, Hlokomela Bana.

It is open to ladies above the age of 18 who are citizens of Lesotho and do not have immediate family members working at AVANI hotels. Each entrant is expected to compete with her best Seshoeshoe design by completing the application form which should be returned with a digital picture of the design.

The application forms can still be collected from any of the two AVANI hotels or can also be requested on AVANI’s email address (marketing.vles@avanihotels.com) and returned via the same address. Each application must be accompanied by the M150 entry fee which can be paid in cash at the reception desk of either AVANI hotels or deposited into AVANI’s account provided on the application form.

In addition to the M10 000 cash prize, the winner will get to have dinner with Her Majesty, second place will get M5 000 plus an AVANI package (dinner, bed and breakfast) while third place will get M3 500 with the AVANI package as well.

AVANI Hotels in Lesotho’s Sales Executive Refiloe Pheku said changes had also been made to the adjudication process as there will no longer be voting but the panel of judges will select those that make it to the finals.

“As the event is intended to celebrate Queen ‘Masenate’s birthday and raise funds for Hlokomela Bana, we are working closely with the management of the children’s initiative who advised us to extend the application dates because the initial set dates were too soon as most people were not aware of the competition,” she told the Weekender this week.

“The final day was also supposed to be on 2 June which is the exact date of Her Majesty birthday but then since the elections are the following day (3 June) we had to shift it to the following weekend as we realised that most people would be focused on elections on 2 June.

“After the closing date, the entrants were supposed to be adjudicated by a panel of judges who would reduce the number to 40 who were to compete for public votes. Changes are that the top 40 will now be selected by AVANI Hotels management team together with Hlokomela Bana Foundation management by raising of hands, thus voting.

“The panel of judges comprising of five gentlemen from different backgrounds of culture, pageantry and fashion will work on the remaining 40 to come up with the top three which they will announce on the final day,” she said.

Ms Pheku also said that the competition was not only open to fashion designers and women should see this as an opportunity to help the vulnerable children.

“The response has been great so far but then I would like to encourage all women who are citizens of Lesotho to seize the opportunity because it is not only open to fashion designers but anyone with an original design she believes in.

“By just entering, one is already contributing towards Hlokomela Bana so I would like to urge fellow women to see the prize as just a cherry on top and enter the competition as their way of assisting Hlokomela Bana to stretch out its hand to more children around the country,” she said.