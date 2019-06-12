Avani donates to St Bernadette

Nthatuoa Koeshe

THE Avani Group of Hotels this week donated blankets and sheets to the St Bernadette Resource Centre for the Blind in Maseru to help them keep warm during the cold winter.

The hotel also donated towels shower heads, sanitary pads, clothes and food.

The Hotel’s Human Resources Manager Leseko Makara said the donation was part of the organisation’s corporate social investment (CSI) initiatives aimed at assisting the vulnerable members of the society.

“We consider people living with disabilities whenever we do this kind of initiatives and we believe that the best way to invest in the country is by investing in the people,” Makara said.

He thanked the Ministry of Social development with whom he said they have been working in different initiatives.

“We are happy to give to St Bernadette and this means a lot to us because these goods will help them survive the coming harsh weather,” he said.

Social Development Principal Secretary, Advocate Mole Khumalo, said Avani’s gesture came at the right time.

“This comes at a time when the weather will be cold and we are grateful to Avani for this initiative,” Adv Khumalo said.

He said he hopes the gesture will encourage other companies to assist vulnerable communities.

St Bernadette Resource Centre’s board chairperson, Lehlohonolo Moeti, said they were thankful for the goods that Avani gave to them.

“I am thankful to the hotel management for choosing this centre for the donation and we trust that these will come in handy this winter,” Dr Moeti said.

He said since the facility is the only one of its kind in the country, they need all the help they can get as they have to help many children who stay at the center.

“Each year, we have to turn down other kids because we cannot accommodate all of them and we would like to take this chance to also ask that we get bigger facilities which can accommodate all children who need our help,” he said.

St Bernadette Resource Centre was established in 1971 to assist visually impaired children to read and write.