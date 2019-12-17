Another dismal performance from Makoanyane XI

Moorosi Tsiane

MAKOANYANE XI this week bowed out of the on-going COSAFA Cup in Zambia after another disappointing display in the regional competition.

Bob Mafoso charges lost twice and drew once and exited the tournament in the group stages.

The 2017 finalists were thumped 3-0 by the defending champions, South Africa, on Tuesday in their last Group B match. The side was also dismissed 3-0 in its first match by Madagascar on 5 December 2019 before holding Mauritius 2-2 on Sunday.

Makoanyane XI conceded eight goals in the three matches scoring only two courtesy of Tšeliso Botsane.

The side which has played in the COSAFA finals only twice (2005 and 2017) failed to go past the group stages for the second successive year.

Mafoso said he was disappointed by his charges’ attitude ahead of the South Africa match.

“Despite sticking to the tactical approach and foiling South Africa’s game plan, my boys lacked character,” Mafoso said.

“There was no fighting spirit and that is something that we must deal with as a country. We give up easily. The team did not see that they had a clear chance to market themselves to scouts who were present at the tournament.

“It appeared as if we played just to fulfil the fixture and that is a cancer that we must deal with.”

Mafoso, who was assistant coach in 2107 when the side lost to South Africa in the final, said the performance was also affected by the unavailability of some of the players due to school commitments.

“However, if we can retain 60 percent of the current squad next year, we will have a better squad. It is difficult to build a solid team from just one tournament yet for us that is the norm; we keep bringing in new players. I am hopeful things will be better next year,” he said.

Mafoso said his side will now focus on the under-20 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers starting next year.