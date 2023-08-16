Agriculture ministry under fire over ‘shabby’ report

Tokelo Khausela

PARLIAMENT’S Economic Cluster Portfolio Committee has accused the Ministry of

Agriculture, Food Security and Nutrition of negligence by presenting a “shabby” report and failing to properly account for its utilisation of public funds.

The committee made this damning assessment during Tuesday’s open sitting of the law-making oversight body, which the Lesotho Times attended.

First to express his utter discontent was the committee’s chairperson Sello Hakane, who did not mince his words before the ministry’s officials who were flanking Principal Secretary ‘Maphakamile Xingwana. Mr Hakane accused the officials of submitting a report littered with inaccuracies and omissions.

“It is clear that you did not come here prepared. You should return with a clear and detailed report that is without inaccuracies and omissions,” Mr Hakane told the officials.

The parliamentary body had called the agriculture ministry to review its quarterly performance as has been done with other ministries, only for the officials to annoy members of the committee.

Mr Hakane is chairperson of the Economic Cluster Portfolio Committee by virtue of being a Member of Parliament under the banner of Prime Minister Sam Matekane’s ruling Revolution for Prosperity (RFP). He represents Qeme constituency which he wrestled from All Basotho Convention (ABC) leader Nkaku Kabi in the 7 October 2022 general elections.

According to Mr Hakane, it was a shame that such a crucial ministry had failed to produce a credible report.

“It is wrong that the agriculture ministry which governs a greater part of Lesotho’s economy and considered the biggest economic-driver, is not properly regulated. And if it is not properly regulated, Basotho are going to suffer and be hungry because of the conduct of its ministry,” Mr Hakane said.

The report, Mr Hakane explained, had some blank sections and “you could not account to parts where the ministry had under-collection or over-collection of revenue”.

However, PS Xingwana said while they admitted that there were errors in the report, she and her colleagues had worked collaboratively on the document.

“The team met, and we were together while compiling this report and that is commendable even though there was a time when I was not physically present. They went as far as knocking off late and worked way into the night most times,” PS Xingwana said.

“I acknowledge that there are faults and in future, we are going to need assistance. And I am not proud of the errors, but I guarantee the committee that we will go back and do the right thing.”

But an unimpressed Mr Hakane was not moved by Ms Xingwana, instead telling her his committee was now demanding that she, as the PS for the ministry, should present the report herself.

“You are an accounting officer, therefore, you should account for the reporting, not the team. They should only come as a way to back you up,” Mr Hakane said.

Another member of the committee, Teboho Malataliana, was equally scathing of the ministry’s report. Mr Malataliana is also an RFP MP representing the Bela-Bela constituency and placed emphasis on the importance of submitting “detailed and truthful reports” in which critical information was not omitted.

He continued: “When planning especially with regards to revenue, we ought to know specifically the places we have to collect it from. For instance, on rentals, you should have a list of all the properties that generate revenue through leases, so that it would be easier to hold them accountable when they do not comply with rent.”

The meeting was adjourned to next week Tuesday provided a “complete” report is sent to the committee before the end of this week.