Agent K hosts ‘Black Party’ celebration

Mohalenyane Phakela

LOCAL disc spinner, Agent K has lined up a stylish ‘Black Party’ event to celebrate his birthday, featuring various acts including his long time mentor South African, Vinny Da Vinci.

Vinny celebrated his birthday with a tour which included Lesotho in June 2016 and during that time, he told the Weekender that he had a special relationship with Agent K which is why they performed together.

Agent K said it was only proper that he returned the favour as it was a privilege to perform with Vinny.

The event, which will be held at Cuban Linx in Maseru on 10 March, will feature Agent K playing deep soulful House music alongside acts such as South Africans Da Vinci and Trev The Japanese as well as locals such as Mekonko, Tshepzadj, Khotso, Madala, Tidoz, Tony and Sir Schaba.

Agent K, whose real name is Moeketsi Mphuthi, learned his craft from heavyweights such as DJ Thabbie, Tsebo and the late Pozzino who are among the pioneers of House music deejaying in Lesotho. He began by shadowing these acts at different shows in 2004 and he also got slots on the local radio station, PC FM, during DJ Thabbie and Zipompe’s shows, using the stage name, Karma K.

He relocated to South Africa in 2008 where he worked with the likes of Kanunu, Vinny Da Vinci and Miss Jones before returning home in 2010.

He continued with the House sound, eventually changing his stage name to Agent K in 2015 and also launched the Agent of House brand which includes a clothing line. All of this was part of his quest to leave a legacy.

This will be the second time that he celebrates his birthday through a public event after having organised a smaller gig in 2013.

“I started these kind of celebrations in 2013 with a black tie event so it is evident that I love the colour black that is why I am still following the same theme,” Agent K said, adding, “I have been hosting buildup shows at Cuban Linx every Friday since the last weekend of January and tomorrow’s session is the last before the main event”.

“There will also be an after party on the last day of this month to wrap up the birthday celebrations.”

He said the celebrations would be dedicated to his mother who passed on in June 2016.

“A lot of positive things have also happened for me including becoming a judge at the Vodacom Superstars and establishing relations with United Kingdom’s Atjazz.

“And since I could not celebrate all those achievements with her, I decided to dedicate the birthday celebrations to her as she supported my career from the beginning.”