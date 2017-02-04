AD rally showcases local talent

Mohalenyane Phakela

THE Alliance of Democrats (AD) launch party last Saturday will be remembered as one of the first events to give prominence to local acts ahead of their South African counterparts.

The AD held its launch party which attracted thousands of mainly young people in the Masowe area last weekend.

In all 15 local artistes and 17 models performed alongside only five South African acts- a development which appeared to fulfil the AD’s stated objective of prioritising the interests of empowerment of the country’s youth.

Last week, AD Youth League Secretary General, Chafotsa Letuka said his party is mandated to promote the local entertainment sector.

“Our goal is to develop the entertainment industry by having local acts share the stage with established artistes to helps them grow by learning how their counterparts got to that level.

“We are also doing this so that we can identify where they lack so that we will know how to help them irrespective of their political affiliations,” Letuka said.

The models from House of Onyx and Success Agency were resplendent in the colourful regalia, ushering guests and conducting photo shoots with party officials and revelers.

Success Agency owner Katleho “Kiddy” Rammoko said they had been working with the AD since the beginning of last month.

“We have been doing promotions which included road shows and handing out AD pamphlets from early January in preparation for the launch,” Rammoko told the Weekender on the sidelines of the launch, adding, “We will continue working with them but we are not doing it for free”.

The musicians put a show which had the hordes of youth dancing throughout.

The list included Majisto, Selimo “Lakabane” Thabane, Rabotso le Semanyane, Vesta, Afrodj, Monyase DJ, Heart Breakers, Sentso, Mega Hertz, Teboho oa Machache, and DJ Tseko with MCs being Cura, Mavele and Rethabile Hlalele. They shared the stage with South Africans, A-Reece, NaakMusiq and Rock The City SA’s SdudlaNoma100, DJ SK and IngaHina who performed late into the night.

The duo of AfroDJ and Mavele particularly impressed- the former latter belting out an eclectic mix of House tunes and the latter mersmerising the audience with his slick dance moves.

“I always give my audience the best and I really had fun on stage,” AfroDJ said.

He said his performance did not necessarily indicate a preference for the AD, adding, “People should understand that as artistes, we can be booked for any event so it was purely work which is why I did not wear the party regalia”.

He also said the party could improve on the reception of artistes by providing them their own tent “as it should be”.