ALL Basotho Convention’s (ABC) Ntsekele Samonyane has retained the Tsikoane#14 Constituency in Saturday’s National Assembly elections with 3559 votes, which constituted of the 43.5% votes. In second place was the Lesotho Congress for Democracy’s (LCD) Maketa Lebohang Prince with 2760 votes, which constituted 33.8% of the votes.

