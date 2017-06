ALL Basotho Convention’s (ABC) Mohlajoa Leshoboro Magents has retained the Malimong Constituency in Saturday’s National Assembly elections with 3371 votes, which constituted 50.5% of the votes. In second place was the Democratic Congress’ (DC) Motjoboko Tjobe Joseph with 2147 votes, which constituted 32.2% of the votes.

Share on: WhatsApp