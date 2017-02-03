Khasu, Maisa unveil new party

Billy Ntaote

FORMER All Basotho Convention (ABC) deputy leader, Tlali Khasu, has left the door open for a possible coalition with his erstwhile boss, Thomas Thabane in the event that a new coalition government is formed to replace the current seven-party government headed by Prime Minister Pakalitha Mosisili.

Mr Khasu said there were no permanent enemies in politics and his party was open to joining a coalition “made up of any political party including the ABC”.

He said this at a press conference he called this week to announce the formation of the Truth Reconciliation Unity (TRU) party barely a month after resigning from the ABC over a suspension for denigrating Dr Thabane on a local radio station last year.

The Peka constituency legislator will be deputised by his Motimposo constituency counterpart, Pitso Maisa, who also recently left the ABC.

Mr Khasu said his party’s two legislators would sit on the cross bench when parliament re-opens in February, adding they would support neither government nor opposition but vote in the best interests of the nation.

He was, however, vague on the party’s position regarding the controversial Amnesty Bill of 2016, saying his party stood for peace and stability in Lesotho.

The bill proposes a blanket amnesty for members of the disciplined forces and other government functionaries who allegedly committed crimes such as murder, attempted murder and treason among others from 2007 to 2015.

“The major question is who the Amnesty Bill is in favour of,” Mr Khasu said.

“It is also important to see whether the amnesty shall bring peace or divisions, fuel conflict or not. However, the major concern we have as a Truth Reconciliation Unity party is for Lesotho to gain lasting peace.”

He called on government to enact favourable laws to attract foreign direct investment and fuel economic growth.

“Lesotho should be a service providing economy and it would flourish like Singapore. Tax havens reap a lot of financial gains. Taking a cue from Mauritius, why can’t we be a tax haven?

“We are right in the middle of South Africa and that means we could earn trillions if we could have laws favourable to big corporations and financial institutions,” Mr Khasu said.

He said his party was keen to see rural communities benefitting from the lucrative tourism business which was monopolised by South African companies.

For his part, Mr Maisa, said the amnesty bill “would need some amendments here and there,” adding it required input from all stakeholders.

