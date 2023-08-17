2023 SA Dance Music Awards

As Dlala Thukzin, Kabza De Small, and Skye Wanda lead nominations…
Dance music geniuses Dlala Thukzin, Kabza De Small and Skye Wanda are leading the 2023 South African Dance Music Awards nominations.
Dlala Thukzin, real name Thuthuka Zindlovu, is leading with four nominations this year with the prestigious Best Gqom Record, Best Dance Album, Best Producer and Best Male DJ.
Following closely behind with three nominations is Kabelo Motha, aka Kabza De Small, with the Best Dance Album, Best Producer and Best Male DJ, and Nonhle Mhlongo, real name Skye Wanda, with the Best House Record, Best Female Vocalist and Best House Record.
The SA Dance Music Awards recognize and celebrate the artists who have pushed boundaries, broken barriers, and set new standards of innovation and creativity within the dance music industry.
As the premier platform in SA dedicated to honouring the exceptional talents and achievements of artists, producers, DJs and industry professionals in the realm of dance music, they strive to shine a spotlight on the remarkable contributions made to the local and global music scene.
Voting is open for all South Africans and will close at midnight on August 28.
The awards ceremony will take place on September 2 at The Durban Playhouse Company.
Below is the list of nominations.
Dance Music Rising Star
FlexAudionative
Thabisoul
Senjay
Ndloh Jnr
Funkysoul
Best Male DJ
Kabza De Small
SOA Matrix
Oscar Mbo
Dlala Thukzin
DJ Terance
Best Female Vocalist
Nkosazana Daughter
Ami Faku
Mawhoo
Mashudu
Skye Wanda
Best Male Vocalist
Sir Trill
Daliwonga
Young Stunna
Sino Msolo
Russell Zuma
Best Live Act
Young Stunna
Black Motion
Pabi Cooper
Mawhoo
Russell Zuma
Best Producer
Dlala Thukzin
Drega
SOA Matrix
Sam Deep
Kabza De Small
Best Dance Album
Oscar Mbo – Groovy Since 90 Sumthin
Morda – Asante
Kabza De Small – KOA II
Pabi Cooper – Cooperville
Dlala Thukzin – Finally Famous
Best House Record
Skye Wanda – Amazwi
Oscar Mbo & C-Black feat. Mawhoo – Umoya Wami
Morda & Oscar Mbo feat. Murumba Pitch – Mohigan Sun
Maline Aura feat. Drega – Mabebuza
Best Female DJ
DJ Lesoul
Lerato Kganyago
Thandi Draai
Ayanda MVP
Sedii Moshounyane
Best Gqom Record
Que DJ & DJ Lag – Where’s your father
Dlala Thukzin feat. MK Productions, Sykes & Sfundo – Mina
DJ FunkyQla & DJ Lab – Lift Club
Ndloh Jnr feat. Dreamteam & Daliwonga – Obay’zolo
Best Radio DJ
Ayanda MVP
DJ Lesoul
DJ Sonic
Best Photographer
Starlight Pictures
OK Majozi
Sphesihle Sogoni
Blacksheep
Bathathe Photography
Best Compilation Album
Dogg Dbn – Sounds of Wine Wednesday
Thandi Draai – Africa Gets Physical, Vol, 4